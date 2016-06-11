India win toss, elect to bowl first against Zimbabwe in ODI opener

Harare, June 11 : The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side have won the toss and elected to field first in the opening ODI of the three-match series here at Harare Sports Club.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has mostly led formidable ODI teams in the past, will head into the match with a bunch of youngsters.

India have picked Test opener Lokesh Rahul, batsman Karun Nair and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as their debutants while the hosts will be led by new skipper Graeme Cremer, who was appointed on an interim basis.

India Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C) (W), Axar Patel, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza, Richmond Mutumbami (W), Vusi Sibanda, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Graeme Cremer (C), Taurai Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara.