India wins Under-19 world cup

New Delhi, February 03: India has won the Under-19 world cup by beating Australia by 8 wickets in final match held in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

This is the fourth consecutive win for India in the Under-19 World Cup

Manjot Kalra’s century helped the team to seal the final match.

Australia batted first and scored 216 in 47.2 overs and India reached the target in 38.5 overs.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. The openers Jack Edwards and Max Bryant smashed 32 runs in 2 overs, collecting boundaries frequently.

Australia had a good start on the back of two strong partnerships and a half-century from Jonathan Merlo but Indian bowlers managed to dismiss Australia for 216.

BCCI has announced rewards for the winning team, the team members will get Rs 30 lakhs each, head coach Rahul Dravid 50 lakhs and the supporting staff will be given 20 lakhs each.

