India would seal Indo-Pak border by the end of 2018, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi,October 7: The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh after meeting with chief ministers of border states said that, we will seal India-Pak border by Dec 2018.

With India launching diplomatic offensive day after day, this latest move by the government will completely halt movement along the India-Pakistan border.

“We will start a new concept called Border Security Grid. Inputs rom all border states will be taken,” said the Home Minister.

The Home Minister’s statement follows that of Amit Shah who criticised and condemned Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for accusing PM Modi of doing ‘Khoon Ki Dalali’ over the lives of Indian soldiers.

Rajnath Singh’s statement resonated with Amit Shah’s and he also added that the nation’s security will never be compromised. “Tension between Indo-Pak has increased, so we should be united and believe in our Army,” said Singh.

In the wake of the Uri attack and the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Army, there has been unrest and agitation both in and outside of India.