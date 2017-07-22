India Yamaha Motor launches first Yamaha Scooter Boutique in India at Chennai

July 22, 2017 | By :
India Yamaha Motor launches first Yamaha Scooter Boutique in India at Chennai

New Delhi/Chennai, Jul 21 : In a one of its kind of initiatives, India Yamaha Motor today inaugurated its first Yamaha Scooter Boutique in India at Chennai under the banner of its dealership “Bikerz”.
Speaking on the occasion, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales said, “Yamaha’s scooter boutique will host exciting experiences of buying and servicing which draws its true value when offered to the evolving customer base for scooters in India. Today’s customer shows enhanced engagement when they are offered finest hospitality in the buying zones. The boutique is aimed at creating a world class facility for Yamaha customers by focussing at their lifestyle which is now an extension of their personality.”
A gallery of riding possibilities, Scooter Boutique will offer its customers a one stop solution to both scooters and fashion accessories through unique buying experience provided by a team of highly motivated professionals.

Tags: , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top