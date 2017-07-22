India Yamaha Motor launches first Yamaha Scooter Boutique in India at Chennai

New Delhi/Chennai, Jul 21 : In a one of its kind of initiatives, India Yamaha Motor today inaugurated its first Yamaha Scooter Boutique in India at Chennai under the banner of its dealership “Bikerz”.

Speaking on the occasion, Roy Kurian, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Yamaha Motor India Sales said, “Yamaha’s scooter boutique will host exciting experiences of buying and servicing which draws its true value when offered to the evolving customer base for scooters in India. Today’s customer shows enhanced engagement when they are offered finest hospitality in the buying zones. The boutique is aimed at creating a world class facility for Yamaha customers by focussing at their lifestyle which is now an extension of their personality.”

A gallery of riding possibilities, Scooter Boutique will offer its customers a one stop solution to both scooters and fashion accessories through unique buying experience provided by a team of highly motivated professionals.