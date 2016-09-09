Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi wows New York Fashion Week with catwalk debut

NewYork,Sept9:An Indian teenager who lost an eye and had her face disfigured in an acid attack has received a rapturous response on the catwalk in New York..

Reshma Qureshi, 19, brushed off nerves to stride the runway like a professional in a stunning cream and floral floor-length gown by the Indian designer Archana Kochhar on the first official day of New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

“I feel really good and the experience was great,” she told AFP afterwards, speaking in Hindi through a translator. “I feel as though it has definitely changed my life.”

She was invited to take part by FTL Moda, a fashion production company committed to challenging industry stereotypes of beauty and which last year invited a model with Down’s Syndrome to take part.

Reshma Quereshi has make up applied before the show in Manhattan. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Qureshi, whose ambition remains to finish the last two grades of high school and go to college, said she hoped her participation would send a powerful message to other acid attack survivors.

“Why should we not enjoy our lives? What happened to us is not our fault and we’ve done nothing wrong and so we should also move forward in life,” she said the night before the show.

Acid attacks, which overwhelmingly target women and children, are a particular scourge in south Asia, sub-Saharan Africa, the West Indies and the Middle East.

In India an estimated 500 to 1,000 attacks take place each year, and while they rarely kill they leave severe physical, psychological and social scars that can see victims ostracised and hidden away.



Thursday’s show came the same day an Indian court sentenced a man to death for murdering a 24-year-old woman by throwing acid on her face after she rejected his offer of marriage.

Qureshi, who is from Mumbai, was attacked in May 2014 by her sister’s estranged husband and his friends who pinned her down and doused her face in acid. She has since become the face of a campaign to end the open sale of acid in India.

As slim as any professional model and with thick, luxurious hair, she appears in YouTube videos, filmed in her home base of Mumbai, and offering beauty tips and make-up advice.

Just moments before hitting the catwalk she clung to the arm of a floor assistant. But with her hair swept into a chignon with a delicate headpiece, professional make-up and her model frame flattered by the curves of the gown, she quickly turned into a natural.

“I want to tell the world – do not see us in a weak light and see that even we can go out and do things,” she said.



“People have a tendency to look at acid attack survivors from one perspective and I don’t want them to look at them like that anymore,” she said.

Backstage she was embraced by a fellow model and then lent over the balcony watching part of the rest of the show which featured evening and daywear for men and women by a handful of different designers.

As much as the audience of stylists, bloggers and members of the Indian diaspora whooped and cheered, Qureshi had come across on the eve of the show as rather overwhelmed and understandably jet lagged.

The daughter of a taxi driver and abroad for the first time, she was accompanied by a representative of the charity she works with, but flung into the hectic world of Manhattan fashion.

She answered questions politely, saying that New York seemed “very nice” even though she had barely slept on the long, transcontinental flight and had no time to even see the skyline.

But with her New York debut under her belt, she was much happier. She will walk in a second show Thursday before heading out to dinner and is keen to see as much as possible of the Big Apple.

“I do feel brave,” she said.