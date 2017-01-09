Indian actress Deepika Padukone to appear on Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote xXx movie

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika Padukone all the best for her Hollywood debut.

Mumbai, Jan 9:Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is soon going to foray into Hollywood with her upcoming film xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. And the actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie, which has Van Diesel in the lead.

According to an entertainment news portal, Deepika might soon make an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is famous for hosting celebrities. Even though there is no confirmation of the news yet, but if it turns out to be true, then this would be the actress’ first appearance on a popular international show.

The ‘Piku’ actress seems to be following the footsteps of our ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra, who also appeared on the show last year. Not just this, Priyanka has also made her presence felt in America by appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Deepika plays the role of Serena Unger in the movie which is slated to release on January 20 in the US.

