Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Pokhran, Pilot safe
New Delhi, October 3: Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Pokhran. There were two pilots in the Aircraft and both had ejected safely.
The Jaguar Aircraft has crashed while on a training mission in Pokhran in Rajasthan.
The aircraft was on routine training when the incident occurred in the area which is near the India-Pakistan border, defense spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Ojha said.
