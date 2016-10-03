Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Pokhran, Pilot safe

New Delhi, October 3: Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Pokhran. There were two pilots in the Aircraft and both had ejected safely.

The Jaguar Aircraft has crashed while on a training mission in Pokhran in Rajasthan.

The aircraft was on routine training when the incident occurred in the area which is near the India-Pakistan border, defense spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Ojha said.

Breaking News.