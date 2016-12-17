Indian Air Force not only restrict sporting beard but also tilak on forehead and thread on wrist  

December 17, 2016 | By :
SC to resume hearing of Rohingya refugees plea against deportation today

New Delhi, December 17: The Supreme Court judgment dismissing the appeal of a Muslim IAF Corporal who wanted to keep a beard has brought into focus the regulations of the defence services which are aimed at maintaining a non-religious appearance while in uniform and also prohibit wearing of tilak or Vibhuti on the forehead, thread on the wrist or arm and any trinket in the ear.

The SC judgement also quotes the regulations of the Indian Air Force which specify the regulations regarding the outward appearance of the personnel and which are also mirrored in the regulations of the army and the navy.
Tags: , , ,
Related News
India’s pride Brahmos missile successfully test fired from Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI
Mortal remains of Indian Airforce men in cardboard boxes: Army waiting for body bags, caskets since 2001
Two Indian Air Force guard commandos killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora
Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration
IAF chopper Mi-17 V5 crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, kills five Airforce personnel, critically injures one
Indian Air Force helicopter with three persons goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh
Top