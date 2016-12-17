Indian Air Force not only restrict sporting beard but also tilak on forehead and thread on wrist  

New Delhi, December 17: The Supreme Court judgment dismissing the appeal of a Muslim IAF Corporal who wanted to keep a beard has brought into focus the regulations of the defence services which are aimed at maintaining a non-religious appearance while in uniform and also prohibit wearing of tilak or Vibhuti on the forehead, thread on the wrist or arm and any trinket in the ear.

The SC judgement also quotes the regulations of the Indian Air Force which specify the regulations regarding the outward appearance of the personnel and which are also mirrored in the regulations of the army and the navy.