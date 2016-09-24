Indian Air Force successfully test fires long range air-to-air MICA missile

September 24, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Indian Air Force has successfully fired recently acquired long range air-to-air MICA missile on a manoeuvring target from Mirage-2000 Upgrade combat aircraft.

A defence ministry release said that the missile achieved a direct hit on a target which was much smaller than an actual aircraft and flying at a low altitude.
“The target was destroyed on missile impact validating the launch envelope of the missile. With the success of this mission, the IAF has become one of the few air forces in the world with the capability of such long range Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile,” the IAF statement said.
The operational success of this mission confirms a critical capability of Indian Air Force.
Tags: ,
Related News
India’s pride Brahmos missile successfully test fired from Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI
Mortal remains of Indian Airforce men in cardboard boxes: Army waiting for body bags, caskets since 2001
Two Indian Air Force guard commandos killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora
Tawang helicopter crash: Army says dead personnel wrapped in cardboard boxes was an aberration
IAF chopper Mi-17 V5 crashes in Arunachal Pradesh, kills five Airforce personnel, critically injures one
Indian Air Force helicopter with three persons goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh
Top