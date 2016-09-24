Indian Air Force successfully test fires long range air-to-air MICA missile

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Indian Air Force has successfully fired recently acquired long range air-to-air MICA missile on a manoeuvring target from Mirage-2000 Upgrade combat aircraft.

A defence ministry release said that the missile achieved a direct hit on a target which was much smaller than an actual aircraft and flying at a low altitude.

“The target was destroyed on missile impact validating the launch envelope of the missile. With the success of this mission, the IAF has become one of the few air forces in the world with the capability of such long range Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile,” the IAF statement said.

The operational success of this mission confirms a critical capability of Indian Air Force.