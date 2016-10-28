Indian American Kerala centre honours 5 Malayalees for their service to society

Washington, Oct 28 : The Indian American Kerala Cultural and Civic Centre will honour five Indian-American Malayalees for their outstanding achievements and service to the society.

“Kerala Centre has been honouring outstanding achievers since 1991 and every year we invite nominations and the committee has to make a unanimous choice for a candidate in a category to be selected to receive the award and this year is no different from previous years in terms of their achievements,” said Kerala Centre board member and trustee Thomas Abraham.

The honorees will be honoured at the Kerala Centres 23rd Annual Awards Banquet on November 5 in New York.

The honorees include Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service Arun M Kumar, who leads the trade and investment promotion efforts of the US Government and Ram Menon, a Partner at KPMG for corporate leadership.

Other honorees include Jay Radhakrishnan, professor of Medicine at Columbia University and Clinical Chief of the Nephrology Division at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Medicine, T V RajanBabu, Professor and Kimberly Chair in Chemistry at Ohio State University in Applied Sciences and Manohar Thomas, a Malayalam writer and community activist who has been very active for over 30 years in promoting Malayalam language and literature of Kerala in US for Promoting Literary Work and Community Service.

Kerala Centre president Thambi Thalappillil said the Centre had recognised 131 achievers in the last 23 years who have continued to become bigger achievers and contributors to the society.