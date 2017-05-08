Indian Army avenges for mutilating Indian Jawans, many Pak bunkers destroyed and killed 8 soldiers

Recently a new video has emerged which shows that the Indian armed force is seen annihilating the Pakistani fortifications in under 60 seconds. The Indian armed force did substantial firings and shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati segment in Poonch region.

A Sikh Regiment unit completely annihilates a Pak bunker on LoC. #IndianArmy responds to Pak in the language they understand. #HammerPakArmy pic.twitter.com/YaoOVHE5VO — Major Gaurav Arya (@majorgauravarya) May 8, 2017

The Indian armed force has made particular focuses of Pakistani forts, which were obliterated today. In the video, we can likewise hear a trooper saying “Sir, the shell has hit the objective, we have cut it down.”

This is the second enormous assault by Indian armed force in one week which has made overwhelming harm the Pakistan Army. As per few armed force sources, there have been substantial causalities on the Pakistan side. The Pakistan was likewise said to have assaulted by the Afghanistan armed force a couple days back, which had again brought about numerous causalities. Reports recommend that Pakistan is being assaulted from both the sides which have turned into a terrible circumstance to the Pakistan armed force.

The armed force boss a week ago had guaranteed of fitting activity against the Pakistan for ravaging our warriors. He likewise affirmed that fire ambushes will be in progress, however an intense striking back will be executed after legitimate arranging in a period and place of our decision.

India must act intensely against Pakistan and put a conclusion to all the intermediary war of the weakling country.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expresses hope in improving situation

Calling on the nation to divert their attention to the scores achievements of the Kashmiri youth across all fields, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asserted that not all youngsters were involved in the stone-pelting incidents.

Talking to media, Mufti said, “I know Kashmir issue is serious but I don’t believe there is anything which cannot be resolved.”

Claiming that not all Kashmiri youth are involved in stone pelting, Mufti said that if all they had done was sloganeering, then so many children would not have passed in their recent exams.

Her statements came while she attended the opening ceremony of Civil Secretariat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last Saturday, Mufti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only hope to address the 70-year-old Kashmir issue once and for all.

Mufti came out in strong support of Prime Minister Modi saying he alone can help the people of the state in these troubling circumstances.

Speaking at the inauguration of a much-awaited flyover in Jammu, the Chief Minister said, “If anyone can take us out of this quagmire, then it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has the mandate. Whatever he decides, the nation will support him.”