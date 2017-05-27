Indian Army confirms ten terrorists killed in 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir

Udhampur/Jammu and Kashmir, May 27: The Indian Army has confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pak and Pak-sponsored agents to spread terror in the Jammu and Kashmir in the run up to the holy month of Ramadan.

The Northern Command of Indian Army said that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have mounted relentless operations to thwart attempts by Pakistan to boost terror activities from across the Line of Control.

“In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists,” said a release by the Northern Command.

It is pertinent to mention here Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was reportedly killed in Tral encounter. Bhat was successor of slain HM Kashmir Commander Burhan Wani.

Reports emanating from Kashmir Valley said that violence has been erupted in many parts following the killing of Bhat. Similar violence was reported after Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter on July 8, 2016.

In order to stop spread of false propaganda, the Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended the Internet services in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier on 26 May 17, a BAT action attempted on an Indian army post by a group of heavily armed intruders through an area under control of a Pak army post in the Uri sector, was successfully intercepted resulting in killing of two intruders whose identities are yet to be established. In another operation, May 21, alert troops deployed in the Naugam sector eliminated four terrorists thereby foiling a major infiltration bid. In all the operations, Indian troops have recovered a large quantity of war like stores. (ANI)