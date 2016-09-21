Indian Army and CRPF busts terrorist hideout in J-K, unearth warlike store of weapons

Srinagar, September 21: The Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) busted a terrorist hideout in Tral, unearthing a large cache of warlike stores.

Based on intelligence reports, the Army launched a joint operation in the Kamla forest yesterday near Tral which led to the hideout from where the security forces recovered one AK-56 Rifle, Sniper Rifle, Machine Gun and UBGL each besides a large quantity of ammunition.

“The recovery of warlike stores and destruction of the hideout close to the sensitive area of Tral has delivered a blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves after the elimination of key terrorists,” the Army said in a statement.

Security has been beefed up in the Valley, especially after the Uri attack in which 18 Army soldiers lost their lives, and defence forces are on high alert and on the lookout for any untoward elements.

