Indian army destroys Pak posts in Naushera sector

New Delhi, May23:Signalling its intent on tackling infiltration and cross-border terrorism, Indian Army on Tuesday said that they have destroyed many Pakistani posts along LoC.

In a press briefing, Army spokesperson Major General Ashok Narula said that recent actions in Naushera have caused damage to Pakistan Army posts.

“Punitive fire assaults are being undertaken across the line of control. Indian Army proactively dominates LOC. We want peace and tranquility in J&K,” he said.

Infiltrations are likely to increase with the melting of snow and opening of passes,” Maj Gen Ashok Narula said.

In a video clip provided by Army sources, heavy artillery bombing on Pakistani bunkers can be seen which decimates the Pakistani base.

Indian Army spokesperson Major General Ashok Narula said Pakistan Army has been supporting armed infiltration in Kashmir and targeted attacks have been carried out to put an end to such activities.

According to Indian Army, attempts of infiltration are likely to go up in the near future as snow has begun to melt and passes in the Valley have become more accessible.

In a separate operation in Naugham, four alleged terrorists were killed by Indian Army.

When asked about the attack, Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit told CNN-News18 that he had not received any reports from Pakistani side on this.

“There is nothing to brag about. It reinforces Pakistan’s contention that we need to resolve the issue peacefully. We are ready to talk with India. Why can’t the two countries have a comprehensive dialogue? Terrorism is also an issue with which Pakistan has strong concerns. Pakistan is not shying away from discussions. Kashmir is the root cause of all our problems,” he said.