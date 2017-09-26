Indian Army foils infiltration bid similar to Uri attack, terrorist killed, combing operation underway

Indian Army foils infiltration bid similar to Uri attack, terrorist killed, combing operation underway.

Baramulla/Jammu and Kashmir, September 26: The Indian Army has killed one armed terrorist while foiling yet another infiltration bid by Pakistan near Zorawar area of Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The Army has recovered a weapon from his possession. The area is under the surveillance of the Army and intensive combing operation is progressing in this region.

The Indian Army had gunned down gunned down four terrorists yesterday and recovered warlike stores in an anti-terrorism operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla’s Uri.

According to a senior army personnel, the terrorists were planning to carry out an attack like the one which occurred on September 18, 2016, Uri-like attack.

The September 2016 attack was carried out by the terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which at least 23 army jawans were killed and several others were injured.

Harpreet Singh, Deputy Commander, Uri Brigade, said, “Army foiled a major terrorist attempt in Baramulla district. The terrorists gunned down in the operation were here to carry out a major attack at an army camp.”

The Army officer added that the terrorists were planning to attack the Kalkai camp in Baramulla district of the valley. (ANI)

