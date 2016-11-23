Indian Army gives befitting reply to Pak army after ceasefire violation

Srinagar, November 23: The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to Pak army after ceasefire violations. The Pakistani army initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation on Wednesday morning on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LOC ) in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Naoshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The firing began around 9 a.m. to which the Indian Army posts are responding strongly and giving a befitting reply.

Firing is presently underway.

This fresh attack by the hostile neighbour comes after Pakistani troops killed three soldiers and savagely mutilated one of the bodies on Tuesday in Machhil sector along the LoC.

Body of one soldier mutilated, retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act,” the army tweeted.