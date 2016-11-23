Indian Army gives befitting reply to Pak army after ceasefire violation
Srinagar, November 23: The Indian Army is giving befitting reply to Pak army after ceasefire violations. The Pakistani army initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation on Wednesday morning on Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LOC ) in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Naoshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.
The firing began around 9 a.m. to which the Indian Army posts are responding strongly and giving a befitting reply.
Firing is presently underway.
This fresh attack by the hostile neighbour comes after Pakistani troops killed three soldiers and savagely mutilated one of the bodies on Tuesday in Machhil sector along the LoC.
Body of one soldier mutilated, retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act,” the army tweeted.
India lodged a strong protest with Pakistan against the killing and mutilation when the foreign office in Islamabad summoned deputy high commissioner JP Singh to condemn “unprovoked ceasefire violations”.
This was the second such incident in two months of an Indian soldier’s body being mutilated.
Militants crossed the LoC and mutilated the body of 30-year-old sepoy Mandeep Singh after killing him in the Macchil sector on October 28.
Since the surgical strikes by India on terrorist launch pads along the Line of Control on September 29, there have been over 280 incidents of firing and shelling in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops, in which 26 people, including 14 security personnel, have been killed.