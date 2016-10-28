Indian Army is capable of handling any type of situation at the border, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, October 28: Minister of State for the Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the Indian Army is capable of handling any type of situation at the border and praised locals residing in the area for their bravery.

“Our forces are capable of handling any type of situation. They are doing whatever is best in this situation,” said Singh.

Singh also praised the courage of the locals living in this region, who in spite of witnessing constant cross-border firing is supporting the nation and standing still.

Earlier today, heavy shelling by the Pakistani Rangers was reported in Nowshera, Sundarbani and Pallanwala sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation in the last 12 hours by the Pakistani Rangers.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chief of Border Security Force on Thursday, asking them to give a “fitting response”.

