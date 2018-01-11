Indian Army jawans injured during practice drill

January 11, 2018
Indian Army jawans injured during practice drill; falls off helicopter

New Delhi, January 11: Three Indian Army jawans were injured during practice drill organized on Tuesday. The jawans were preparing for the Army Day celebrations which is going to be held on January 15 in the national capital.

The incident which place on Monday was however brought to notice only on Thursday. The accident happened when the army men were descending from the chopper by means of a rope; the rope broke down abruptly and the soldiers plummeted to the ground. The condition of the three soldiers was reported to be out of the danger, however they sustained minor injuries.

The Indian Army has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

