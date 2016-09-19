Indian Army releases list of jawans killed in Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district

Srinagar: The Army on Monday released the names of 17 soldiers killed during Sunday’s terror attack at their battalion headquarters in Uri area close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. One more jawan succumbed to his injuries on Monday, reports deccanchronicle.com.

19 other jawans were injured in one of the deadliest attacks at a Army base in many years.

Of the 18 jawans who were martyred, four are from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Bihar and Maharashtra, two each from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Jharkhand and one from Rajasthan. The region the 18th jawan belongs to has not yet been ascertained.

The 18 jawans are:

Subedar Karnail Singh, R/O Vill Shibu Chak, Teh- Bishnah, District Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.

Havildar Ravi Paul, r/o Samba, Dist Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir.

Sepoy Rakesh Singh, r/o Vill Baddja, Dist Kaimur, Bihar.

Sepoy Javra Munda, r/o Vill Meral, Dist Khuti, Jharkhand.

Sepoy Naiman Kujur, r/o Vill Gumla, Chainpur, Jharkhand.

Sepoy Uike Janrao, r/o Vill Nandgaon (Kh), Dist Amravati, Maharashtra.

Havildar NS Rawat, r/o Vill Rajawa, Dist Rajasmand, Rajasthan.

Sepoy Ganesh Shankar, r/o Vill Ghoorapalli, Dist Sant Kabir Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Naik SK Vidarthi, r/o Vill Boknari, Dist Gaya, Bihar.

Sepoy Biswajit Ghorai, r/o Vill Ganga Sagar, Dist South 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

Lance Naik G Shankar, r/o Vill Jashi, Dist Satara, Maharashtra.

Sep G Dalai, r/o Vill Jamuna Balia, Dist Howarah, West Bengal.

Lance Naik RK Yadav, r/o Vill Balia, Uttar Pradesh.

Sepoy Harinder Yadav, r/o Vill Ghazipur, Dist Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Sepoy TS Somnath, r/o Vill Khadangali, Dist Nashik, Maharashtra.

Havildar Ashok Kumar Singh, r/o Vill Raktu Tola, Dist Bhojpur, Bihar.

Sepoy Rajesh kr Singh, r/o Vill Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Sepoy K Vikas Janardhan.