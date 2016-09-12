Indian Army soldiers create two world records in motorcycle riding

NewDelhi,Sept12:Two Indian Army soldiers on Friday created world records for longest continuous motorcycle ride by standing on the seat and handle bar riding.

Captain Manpreet Singh covered 75.2 km in two hours, 24 minutes and 12 seconds standing on a motorcycle seat. The previous world record of 32.3 km was achieved by Ratnesh Pandey in Indore on December 5, last year.

The World Record for handle bar riding on a bike under fresh category was established by Havildar Sandeep Kumar, covering 46.9 km in 1 hour, 27 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Army in a statement said two world records were made by the Indian Army ‘Daredevils’ team of Corps of Signals as per stipulations of Guinness Book of Records, Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records, at Signal Training Centre, Jabalpur.

The final certification is awaited and would be proposed to be published in the next editions of the respective books,

it said.