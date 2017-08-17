Indian Army starts cordon and search operation in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir

Bandipora/Jammu and Kashmir, August 17: The Indian Army on Thursday started a cordon and search operation in Gurez tehsil of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir following a brief exchange of fire with terrorists, who attempted to breach the Line of Control (LoC).

In another encounter conducted in Banderpora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesday, security forces gunned down Ayub Lelhari, District Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The LeT militant was one of the most wanted terrorists in the Valley and his elimination is termed as a major success for the Army. (ANI)

