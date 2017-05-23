Indian Army strikes Pakistani posts providing support to infiltrators, in Nowshera sector.

Nowshera/Jammu and Kashmir, May 23: The Indian Army on Tuesday has carried out artillery strikes against Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector that were reportedly providing support to infiltrators.

Major General Ashok Narula announced that the Indian Army had taken the action as a “punitive measure” and to preserve peace in Kashmir which has been facing infiltrations from Pakistan. These infiltrations have been identified as a key reason for disruptions in Kashmir.

The action was taken in light of the Pakistan posts providing support to four infiltrators who had earlier attempted to cross the border into India.

India’s cross-border firing comes after regular cross-border artillery strikes from Pakistan targeting villages on the Indian side of the LoC.

“As part of our anti-terror strategy, punitive fire assaults are carried out from time to time. Pakistani posts actively help infiltration,” said an army officer according to NDTV.

The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken.

Unlike the surgical strikes of last September when the Army crossed the LoC to target terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian soldiers in this case fired mortar shells from their side of the border. Bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions were used in the attack, the report said.