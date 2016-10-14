Indian Army the greatest example for human values: Prime MInister Narendra Modi

Bhopal, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bhopal today, has addressed the ex-servicemen at the Lal Parade ground. He will also unveil the Shaurya Smarak.

Some main points fronm the speech of the Prime Minister.

It’s my privilege to have the opportunity to pay my tributes to our brave soldiers on this historic day.

When we think of our armed forces we must remember their valour.

We also recall with pride their role during a natural disaster occured in india as well as in the neighboring countries.

At the time of a natural calamity, our soldiers do not think whether these people pelt stones at them or injure them, later.

The call of humanity is the inspiration to our army men when they’re helping people during natural disasters.

During floods in Srinagar, Army men extended their help for the rescue and relief operation in the area.

India is one of the biggest contributors to the UN peace keeping force.

Our army also rescued a few Pakistanis, while rescuing Indians in Yemen.

India never fought any war for a single inch of land, but Indian forces never held back when it came for fighting for country’s pride.

Army, BSF, CRPF, Coast Guard jawans sacrifice their lives so that we can sleep peacefully.

This is a nation where Gandhi and army, both work towards humanity, says PM narendramodi in Bhopal.

Like our army doesn’t say but displays its valour, similarly our Defence Minister also doesn’t speak.

Govt decided to give skill development training to soldiers in last year of service so that they doesn’t have to struggle for jobs.

We have for the first time opened training institutes to promote skill development and employment for ex-servicemen.

This Shaurya Smarak is a Tirtha Sthal for us and our coming generations.