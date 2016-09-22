Indian Army’s cross-LoC operation over Uri attack, kills 20 terrorists

New Delhi, September 22: In the wake of the Uri attack, the Indian Army launched a daring cross-LoC operation on the night of Sept. 20 and 21 and killed 20 terrorists, a report by The Quint claimed.

The report that has been confirmed from various sources, suggests that 2 units of the elite 2 Paras comprising 18 to 20 soldiers flew across the LoC in the Uri sector in military helicopters and carried out an operation that killed around 20 suspected terrorists across three terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), reports thequint.com.

However, sources in the Army or the defence establishment refused to confirm or deny the report. As per the sources, the number of casualties along with the injured in the operation could be as high as 200.Reportedly, the operation took place after Pakistan declared a no-fly zone over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the night of September 20. Pakistan had cancelled almost all flights to POK due to ‘airspace restrictions’.

Post the Uri attack, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said, the incident may need a “knee-jerk” reaction. “Won’t go into details of what India can do, but sometimes knee-jerk reaction is required,” the minister had said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had reacted strongly hours after the attack that took lives of 18 Indian soldiers on Sunday morning. The PM had said that those behind the act “would not go unpunished”.

