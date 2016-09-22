Indian Army’s cross-LoC operation over Uri attack, kills 20 terrorists

However, sources in the Army or the defence establishment refused to confirm or deny the report. As per the sources, the number of casualties along with the injured in the operation could be as high as 200.Reportedly, the operation took place after Pakistan declared a no-fly zone over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the night of September 20. Pakistan had cancelled almost all flights to POK due to ‘airspace restrictions’.

Post the Uri attack, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had said, the incident may need a “knee-jerk” reaction. “Won’t go into details of what India can do, but sometimes knee-jerk reaction is required,” the minister had said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had reacted strongly hours after the attack that took lives of 18 Indian soldiers on Sunday morning. The PM had said that those behind the act “would not go unpunished”.