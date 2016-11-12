Indian artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted sand art miniature of Konark Sun Temple during the Work Travel Market in London

New Delhi,Nov12: Internationally acclaimed Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a gorgeous looking sand art miniature of the famous Konark Sun Temple during the Work Travel Market (WTM), which took place in London.

The Konark Sun Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Monument site and renowned sand artist came up with his amazing creation which was placed at the Odisha stall at the World Travel Market.

Pattnaik took to Twitter and shared the pictures with his fans. He even sculpted the miniature model of Lord Buddha with a peace message at the WTM. He wrote: “My SandArt with message “world Tourism for #Peace ” in #WTMLDN at #Odishatourism pavilion in #London.”

You can check out the amazing miniature of Konark Sun Temple and lord Buddha in sand art by Sudarsan Pattnaik here:

#Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves Sun Temple replica in Londonhttps://t.co/jRT9jOwQmc pic.twitter.com/7da0bHT3Is — Odisha Sun Times (@odishasuntimes) November 10, 2016