Indian Australian TV personality marries Indian financier in big fat Indian wedding in Australia

Sydney,May23:A big fat Indian wedding or a Bollywood themed wedding is every girl’s dream. Thats what Divya Dhingra and Gurjab Singh Kohli

And making her childhood dream come true Sydney based media personality; Divya Dhingra married Indian financer Gurjab Singh Kohli in a grand ceremony in Australia. Arriving at her reception at Rosehill Gardens in a helicopter, with elaborate fireworks, her wedding also was nothing less than a Bollywood extravaganza.

Have you ever seen a cake being cut by a sword and that too a wedding cake? No right! But Divya and Gurjab’s 10 tier reception cake was 2 meter tall, only a sword could cut it. The grandeur of this wedding doesn’t end here.

Elaborate dance routines for a Bollywood style sangeet, brazalian dancers, big scale mehendi celebrations of Mehendi and Haldi, Divya and Gurjab kept shuttling between Delhi and Australia.The couple had five wedding celebrations in less than six months, involving tens of thousands of guests in both India and Australia, culminating in the epic Bollywood-inspired wedding at Rosehill.

The guests were over 1500 both from India and Australia. The much elated bride was quoted as saying:

“We had been working so hard towards our reception at Rosehill Gardens, it was a grand finale.”

“After going to Delhi and having guests from Canada, Australia and India all together, we felt so blessed.”

Growing up in Australia, Mrs Dhingra never lost touch to the Indian roots and traditions. Her mehendi party took place in India to feel closer to the culture. “It was very important to us that traditions were followed because we grew up seeing them and understand the significance behind each of them. Sikh religion values are the foundation of who we are and something we would like to pass on to our next generations.”

The sangeet preparations started one month one advance which included countless number of hours in rehersals. “We are absolutely touched by the love of our family and friends who put in so much effort to make the evening such a musical extravaganza and truly special for us” Mrs Dhingra said.