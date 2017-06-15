Indian badminton players HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth swiftly entered into quarter-finals of men’s singles at the Indonesia Open

Jakarta, June 15: India’s leading badminton players HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday swiftly entered into quarter-finals of men’s singles at the Indonesia Open. Notably, HS Prannoy defeated world number 3 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia by 21-10, 21-18 in a match that was played for 40 minutes. While, Shrikant defeated World No. 9 Jan O Jorgensen by 21-15, 20-22, 21-16 in a match that was played for 57 minutes.

Making a big flip in the tournament Prannoy defeated world No. 3 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia 21-10, 21-18. Prannoy who is ranked No. 29 played aggressively raced to a 6-0 lead in the first game. He went into the first break with a five-point cushion. Lee further continued to make errors and struggled to get into a rhythm after that too and lost the first game in just 14 minutes.

Prannoy first took the easy lead in the second game at 5-4. From there, the players exchanged points at regular intervals but the Indian was 11-8 ahead at the changeover. But later Prannoy allowed to Lee to level the score. He then committed an error at the net to hand Lee the lead. The players were tied at 17-17. But Prannoy finally won the match easily.

On the other side, Srikanth had a hard fought match but registered a commanding win over O Jorgensen by 21-15, 20-22, 21-16. Srikanth registered an easy win in the first set by 21-15, but Jorgensen doing a comeback in the second set went into the changeover leading 11-10 and surged ahead afterward. Srikanth did well to limit Jorgensen’s lead, even saving two game points down 20-18, but Jorgensen brought up a third game point and converted it to force a deciding game.

Srikanth in the decider played steadily but lost five points back to back but he fought back strongly by winning six consecutive points of his own, then surging ahead from 9-7 to lead 11-8 at the changeover. The Indian then won four straight to lead 15-11 and didn’t relinquish his lead and converted this lead into a win. Interestingly, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu are the other Indians in Quarterfinals fray in the tournament.