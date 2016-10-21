Indian Ban On Pak Artists : Pooja Bhatt says it is Not nationalism, but bullying

Mumbai, Oct 22 : Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt says the ongoing campaign against Pakistani artistes working in India cannot be described as nationalism, but “schoolyard bullying”.

The daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt took to Twitter on Friday to express her views.

“It is neither nationalism nor blackmail. It is schoolyard bullying at its best and worst,” Pooja tweeted.

It is neither nationalism nor blackmail. It is schoolyard bullying at its best & worst… https://t.co/M8vTB289j0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 21, 2016

Amidst the ongoing clamour over the cross-border tension between India and Pakistan spilling into the entertainment world, some Indian outfits have imposed a ban on Pakistani artistes from India’s showbiz world. A few Pakistani theatres have pulled down Indian movies from their screens.

Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” became the first film to come under fire for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Karan broke his silence about the forthcoming film, which will release on October 28, and said that he is hurt on being labelled “anti-national” ahead of the release of his directorial and production venture “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

He said he would not engage with talent from Pakistan “in the circumstance”.