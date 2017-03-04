Indian Business-man Harnish Patel found shot dead in US

South Carolina, US, March. 4: Few days after a Hyderabad-origin Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead in Kansas in a hate attack, an Indian-origin businessman was shot dead outside his home in South Carolina, according to media reports.

According to US police, 43 years-old Harnish Patel, was found shot dead in the front yard of his home on Thursday. He was the owner of a Lancaster convenience store in the United States.

The owner of a nearby store had reportedly locked up his store less than 10 minutes before Patel was found dead.

“Investigators believe he drove from the store directly home, where he may be confronted by his killer when he got out of the vehicle,” a police statement said.

“I don’t have any reason to believe that this was racially motivated,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Patel was the owner of the Speedee Mart on Pageland Highway in Lancaster, media reports said.

Last month, Kuchibhotla was killed in a cafe by a gunman, who was heard shouting “get out of my country” in Olathe, Kansas.

The gunman, Adam Purinton also wounded Kuchibhotla’s colleague Alok Madasani.

Purinton was arrested after fleeing the spot of the incident and was charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder. (ANI)