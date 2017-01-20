Indian businessman gone missing found hanging inside residential building in Fujairah.

Dubai, Jan 20: A 49-year-old Indian businessman, who had been missing for days, was found hanging in his office inside a residential building in Fujairah, the media reported.

Fujairah Police said the Indian, who was identified as D.P., is believed to have committed suicide earlier this week in the building along Hamad Bin Abdullah Street, Gulf News reported on Thursday.

The police had launched a search operation following a missing report received by the Fujairah operations room and later discovered the Indian man’s body hanging in his office.

The body was sent for an autopsy to determine the circumstances leading to his death.

