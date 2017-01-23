Indian cast of Stanley Tong’s ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, gives Jackie Chan welcome in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 23:After travelling in Jackie Chan’s private jet and feasting on Indian delicacies in his restaurant during the China rounds of promotions, the Indian cast of Stanley Tong’s ‘Kung Fu Yoga’, featuring Chan, is all set to return the favour.

Jackie Chan arrives in Mumbai along with the film’s team at 11 am on Monday, for the India leg of promotions. Co-stars Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani, who accompanied him for the promotions in Malaysia, will return with him. The team will be welcomed at Mumbai International airport by co-actor and distributor Sonu Sood, and then drive off to Juhu’s JW Marriott, where Chan will reside for the day. A source from the hotel informs, “Choreographer Farah Khan has put together a performance for Jackie on the song they had shot together in Rajasthan. It is a Bollywood number with Chinese lyrics. Disha, Amyra and Sonu will join the dance that will take place in the hotel lobby.”

The staffers are eager to give Chan a flavour of Mumbai. “They plan to serve him the meals in dabbas. The hotel’s team is also in talks with a few indigenous artisans of Dharavi who are preparing customised wallets for Jackie and Stanley.”

Promotions will kick off with a few press meeting. The outfits for Jackie, Stanley and Sonu are being designed by Nilesh Mitesh under his label Kora.

The designer tells hitlist. “We’ve created bandhgalas with an Indian cut bearing and embroidery. Jackie’s outfit is wine-coloured and has medals embellished on them. We’ve done zardosi embroidery. His second attire is a 38-length achkan with a salwar and velvet collars.

“Stanley will be wearing a similar outfit with hand zardosi emblem. Sonu will wear a royal blue outfit with the initials of his name merged with the face of royal Bengal tiger. He will be pairing them with khakee trousers.”