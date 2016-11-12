Indian CER team gears up for cyber security measures

NewDelhi,Nov12:The government is preparing for a bloodless war by strengthening cyber security measures, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Friday. “We are preparing for bloodless war, by strengthening cyber security measures,” Prasad said at the Economic Editors’ Conference. He said Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is being strengthened.

“National Cyber Coordination Centre being set up to provide near real time situational awareness and rapid response. Rs 985 crore project to be completed in five years,” the minister said. Prasad said phase I of the project has already been tendered and expected to be operational by March 2017.

Trying to allay fears expressed by the industry over Donald Trump being elected as the US President and anti-outsourcing stand during pre-election debates, Prasad said the Indian government will respond in a coordinated manner in case the new administration in the US takes any decision that has potential impact on the IT sector.

“If certain issues come, the matter will be taken up at the government level where apart from the IT Ministry, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of External Affairs, all the three have to work in coordination,” Prasad added.