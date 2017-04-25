Indian chess GM Pentala Harikrishna goes down against World No 4 Vladimir Kramnik of Russia

Hyderabad, April25:Indian Grandmaster Pentala Harikrishna fought hard before going down against World No 4 Vladimir Kramnik Russia in fourth round of the Shamkir Chess tournament, here.

The Russian took 42 moves to finish the game against the World No 14 Indian Grandmaster, who tried all tricks up his sleeves but failed to save the game on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Harikrishna played an interesting game against local Grandmaster Teimour Radjabov.

The Hyderabadi used Ragozin defense but to his dismay his opponent surprised him with counter moves in the third round game. Harikrishna was quick enough to display his meticulous skills and turned the game into a half point in quick 28 moves.

With two draws and two losses so far in the tournament, Harikrishna is currently placed in the 10th position with one point.

The Hyderabadi will take on World No 10 and local favourite, Grand Master Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in round five later on Tuesday.

Mamedyarov is currently enjoying pole position with three points.