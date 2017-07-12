Indian Christian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil abducted in Aden,all efforts to secure his release on in Yemen

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted Indian Christian priest released from militant group in Yemen

New Delhi, Jul 12: Abducted Indian Christian priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, who was abducted in April 2016 from Aden, is “alive” and the Yemen government has been making all efforts to secure his release,

Yemen’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi said here today. The visiting Minister made the observation during his meeting with the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here today, a MEA statement said.

During their meeting here, Ms Swaraj stressed the Modi Government’s concern for the safety and well-being of Father Tom Uzhunnalil and “reiterated the request for continued assistance from the Yemeni authorities in securing his safe and early release”.

“The Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister conveyed that as per available information, Father Tom was alive and the Yemen Government has been making all efforts to secure his release. He assured all cooperation in this regard,” the MEA statement said.

