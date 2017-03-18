Indian clerics missing in Pakistan is alarming for nation: Salman Khurshid

New Delhi, March 18: Expressing despair over the disappearance of two Indian Sufi clerics in Karachi, the Congress on Saturday called the incident as tragic and alarming for the nation.

“I think it is very tragic and alarming. Right now, we can only pray for our two Sufi pilgrims who are important for our country and as a symbol of peacemakers for the world. We can just pray that they return home safely without any loss coming to them in any way,” senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI.

He added that nothing can be done about what is happening in a neighbouring country, except put pressure, seek information and give reminders.

“We all know what situation in Pakistan is, it’s a very difficult situation. There are repeated incidents of kidnapping, violence, operations of different forms of terrorism and so on,” Khurshid said.

It has emerged that Pakistan intelligence agencies are behind the disappearance of two Indian Sufi clerics missing since Thursday, reports suggest.

Two clerics, Asif Nizami and Nazim Nizami, had gone to Karachi to meet their relatives after which they headed to Lahore to visit the shrines of Sufi saints.

Syed Asif Ali Nizami is the head priest of New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she has taken up the matter with Islamabad.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria also acknowledged that an Indian request seeking assistance for the recovery of two clerics had been received. (ANI)