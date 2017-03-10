Indian Coach Kumble Turns Left Arm Spinner; Do You Know Why?

New Delhi, March 10: Ever since Anil Kumble became the coach of Team India, he has been trying his best to enhance the performance of the players and bring the best out of them.

In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian batters have been found at sixes and seven against the spin duo of Australia.

In the first Test, Virat Kohli and his team bowed down before left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe as he wrecked havoc and helped his side register an emphatic 333-run win against India on a dry turning track in Pune.

His figures 12 for 69 were the best figures ever by a visiting spinner in a Test on Indian soil and helped Australia end India’s winning streak of 19 matches on the trot and also the 17 match home-winning streak.

Now, Kumble was seen bowling ‘left-arm spin’ on the nets, most likely to tackle the left-arm Australian spinner in the remaining Tests.

In a 29-second video posted on the official Twitter handle of the BCCI, the legendary spinner was seen bowling using his left hand.

However, in the next match which the World No. 1 Test side won by 75 runs, the Indian batsmen were once again found struggling against Nathan Lyon, especially in the first innings.

Lyon took eight wickets for 50 runs, his career best figures, to help Australia bundle out India for 189.

The 29-year-old also overtook Brett Lee’s record to become the leading Australian wicket-taker against India.

Lee had 53 wickets to his name, and Lyon now has 58 scalps in the 12 Tests he has played so far against India.

With the four-match series nicely poised at 1-1, both the teams are trying their level best to overcome their shortcomings and outclass each other each during the Ranchi Test, which begins next Thursday.

