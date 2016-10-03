Indian coast guard catches Pakistani boat along with 9 crew members off Gujarat coast

Porbandar,Oct3: It’s a big catch for India as a Pakistani boat has been caught!

Amid heightened vigil, a Pakistan boat was seized off Gujarat coast on Sunday.

Also, nine sailors have been caught by the authorities.

Coast Guard officials apprehended the crew members travelling in the boat as soon as it entered in Indian waters around 10.15 AM.

“In the prevailing scenario, Coast Guard ship Samudra Pavak apprehended a Pakistani boat with nine crew members,” an official statement said.

Further investigation is on and the apprehended Pakistanis will be quizzed at Porbandar.

Security agencies have been extra cautious in view of the prevailing security scenario following the surgical strike by Indian army on terror camps across the LoC

