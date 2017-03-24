Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association demands unconditional apology from Gaikwad

New Delhi, March 24: The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association has demanded an unconditional apology from the Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad over the Air-India incident.

Earlier today, the Federation of Indian Airlines, the apex body which has been constituted by the scheduled carriers in India, has banned Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Gaikwad on Thursday was caught on camera hitting an elderly Air India officer with sandals in a brazen burst of fury over being unable to travel business class despite having insisted on boarding an all-economy flight.

He hit 60-year-old duty manager Sukumar 25 times with his sandal when the official went to persuade him to disembark after he refused to alight, holding up the aircraft for over 40 minutes.