Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association demands unconditional apology from Gaikwad

March 24, 2017 | By :
Ravindra Gaikwad
Amid controversies, flying ban on Sena MP Rajendra Gaikwad likely to be lifted today.

New Delhi, March 24: The Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association has demanded an unconditional apology from the Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad over the Air-India incident.

Earlier today, the Federation of Indian Airlines, the apex body which has been constituted by the scheduled carriers in India, has banned Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

 Gaikwad on Thursday was caught on camera hitting an elderly Air India officer with sandals in a brazen burst of fury over being unable to travel business class despite having insisted on boarding an all-economy flight.
He hit 60-year-old duty manager Sukumar 25 times with his sandal when the official went to persuade him to disembark after he refused to alight, holding up the aircraft for over 40 minutes.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch opposes FDI in Air India
Foreign airlines can now invest 49% in Air India; 100 % FDI for Single Brand Retail
AI flight with Aviation minister onboard delayed, three suspended
Kafiyat Express derailment: Government Railway Police files FIR against dumper’s driver, contractor
Air India launches direct flight from Delhi to Stockholm, all women crew
Air India
Air India salutes its armed forces, to allow servicemen to board first
Top