Indian Constitution does not permit separate flag states: BJP to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru/Karnataka, July 19: Following the Karnataka Government demanding a separate state flag, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted that the Constitution does not permit such a step. Speaking to ANI, Karnataka BJP spokesperson, S. Prakash said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is unnecessarily making controversies over the matter.

“The Constitution does not permit a separate flag for the state. We have a national flag that we all respect. Hope that the Congress party, which represents the national aspiration, will not indulge in such gimmicks.” Speaking on the same issue, BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan, said that Congress is stooping low on vote politics.

He said, “A lot of problems in India are due to Congress’s vote bank politics and they should stop it.” Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government has constituted a nine-member committee to submit a report to the state government on the possibility of designing a separate flag for the state.

Siddaramaiah also defended the demand for a separate flag for the state, asking if there is any provision in the Constitution that prohibits the state from having its own flag. “Is there any provision in the Constitution which is prohibiting a state to have its own flag? Did BJP people come across any provision?” Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)