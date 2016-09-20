Indian Cricket team salutes the Uri bravehearts: Coach Anil Kumble

September 20, 2016 | By :

Kanpur, Sep 20: India’s chief coach Anil Kumble today offered his condolences on behalf of the the national cricket team for the soldiers of Indian Army who lost their lives yesterday during a dastardly terrorist attack in Uri, a town in Jammu and Kashmir.

18 army personnel were martyred when four heavily armed terrorists attacked the Brigade headquarters near Line of Control (LOC) at dawn.

Asked to comment on the Uri attack, Kumble said:”Yes, in terms of our support to the people who safeguard all of us, we deeply condone their death. We honour their martyrdom. It is never easy for the families. As Indian team, we salute the bravehearts. The respect from our side will always be there.

Tags: , ,
Related News
In July Indian Cricket team to tour Ireland for two T20Is
All good things come to an end for Yuvraj Singh
Stiff Contest for job of Coach; Now, Venkatesh Prasad joins the list of applicants
Kumble-Kohli episode was not handled properly: Sourav Ganguly
Current Head coach of Indian Cricket team Anil Kumble has 'officially' forwarded his application for the job of Indian cricket team coach, according to reports.
Anil Kumble to coach Indian Cricket Team once again?
Indian Cricket Coach Anil Kumble’s tenure nears end: BCCI invites fresh applications
Top