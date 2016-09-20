Indian Cricket team salutes the Uri bravehearts: Coach Anil Kumble

Kanpur, Sep 20: India’s chief coach Anil Kumble today offered his condolences on behalf of the the national cricket team for the soldiers of Indian Army who lost their lives yesterday during a dastardly terrorist attack in Uri, a town in Jammu and Kashmir.

18 army personnel were martyred when four heavily armed terrorists attacked the Brigade headquarters near Line of Control (LOC) at dawn.

Asked to comment on the Uri attack, Kumble said:”Yes, in terms of our support to the people who safeguard all of us, we deeply condone their death. We honour their martyrdom. It is never easy for the families. As Indian team, we salute the bravehearts. The respect from our side will always be there.