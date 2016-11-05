Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli turns 28

New Delhi, Nov 5 : Indian Test skipper and batting mainstay across all three formats, Virat Kohli on Saturday turned 28 years old.

Virat was born in 1988 to Prem and Saroj Kohli in Delhi.

A prolific batsman, he has broken and created new records.

At 28, Virat has already scored 39 International centuries to go along with his 66 half centuries across the three formats.

Apart from being a member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victorious squad, Virat also found success in the age-group level.

He captained India in the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup and ended up lifting the silverware, after beating South Africa in a rain-truncated match.

As India prepare to take on England and Australia in subsequent Test series, all eyes will be on the Indian skipper to deliver the goods.

On his birthday, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag greeted his on Twitter in his own unique style.