Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to wedlock model-turned-actress Hazel Keech on November 30th
Mumbai, November 10: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-turned-actress Hazel Keech were spotted outside Hakkasan restaurant at Bandra in the evening of November 9th.
While Yuvraj seemed to be a little disturbed in front of the camera, he later warmed up to the photographers. Hazel Keech, who is comfortable with cameras, having acted in films like Billa and Bodyguard.
Earlier, Yuvraj Singh said that their wedding will be a private affair. The wedding reception will take place in the first week of December 2016.
Yuvi’s mom Shabnam Singh had revealed that the marriage will take place before Yuvraj’s birthday (December 12).
Yuvraj and Hazel exchanged rings in Bali last year.
According to sources, Yuvraj has known Hazel for the last three years. Last year, they announced that they would get married in 2016 winter,” the source added.
Hazel has already begun shopping for her wedding. While Yuvraj is still to take a call on his trousseau.