Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to wedlock model-turned-actress Hazel Keech on November 30th

Mumbai, November 10: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-turned-actress Hazel Keech were spotted outside Hakkasan restaurant at Bandra in the evening of November 9th.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, who got engaged in November last year, are set to tie the knot this November. Reportedly, the couple are getting married on November 30. The couple is all set to take their relationship to marriage, the next level.