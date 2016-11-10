Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh to wedlock model-turned-actress Hazel Keech on November 30th

November 10, 2016 | By :
Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh with fiance actor Hazel Keech during the wedding reception of Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough in Mumbai, on May 13, 2016. (Photo: IANS)

Mumbai, November 10: Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-turned-actress Hazel Keech were spotted outside Hakkasan restaurant at Bandra in the evening of November 9th.

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, who got engaged in November last year, are set to tie the knot this November. Reportedly, the couple are getting married on November 30. The couple is all set to take their relationship to marriage, the next level.

While Yuvraj seemed to be a little disturbed in front of the camera, he later warmed up to the photographers. Hazel Keech, who is comfortable with cameras, having acted in films like Billa and Bodyguard.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh said that their wedding will be a private affair. The wedding reception will take place in the first week of December 2016.

Yuvi’s mom Shabnam Singh had revealed that the marriage will take place before Yuvraj’s birthday (December 12).

Yuvraj and Hazel exchanged rings in Bali last year.

According to sources, Yuvraj has known Hazel for the last three years. Last year, they announced that they would get married in 2016 winter,” the source added.

Hazel has already begun shopping for her wedding. While Yuvraj is still to take a call on his trousseau.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
All good things come to an end for Yuvraj Singh
Wife Hazel Keech tweets fierce after Yuvraj Singh’s century at Cuttack
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan lauds Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni over victory against England
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech – a handsome couple, says Rishi Kapoor
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech tied the knot in a traditional Sikh ceremony at Chandigarh
Bigg Boss 10 Controversy : Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh Saying, He is a lion, not a drug addict
Top