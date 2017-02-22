Indian doctor from Andhra abducted in Libya 18 months ago ,rescued,to come back to India

New Delhi , Feb 22: Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam, an Indian doctor who was kidnapped in Libya 18 months ago, has been rescued announced External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Tuesday night.

Swaraj further said that Dr Kosanam, who has suffered a bullet injury, will be brought back to India shortly.

“We have rescued Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam in Libya. Dr Kosanam has suffered a bullet injury and we are bringing him back to India shortly,” she said.

Lauding the mission, Swaraj took to her Twitter handle to share that with the rescue of Dr Kosanam, they have found out all the six Indian abducted.

“With this, we have rescued all the six Indians abducted there. I appreciate the good work done by our mission there,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam was abducted by Islamic State militants in Libya, 18 months back.

The doctor hails from a village of Krishna District, in Andhra Pradesh.

He was working as a physician in the Lbn-e-Sina Hospital, at Sirte, Libya. (ANI)