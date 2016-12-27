Indian envoy to meet Norwegian authorities over custody of 5-yr-old: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi, Dec 27: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Tuesday said the Indian Ambassador in Norway will be meeting Norwegian authorities regarding the custody of a five-and-a-half-year-old who was separated from his NRI parents.

“I refuse to accept foster parents can take better care of a child than natural parents; want restoration of Aryan to his natural parents,’ she said. This is our firm stand and Indian Ambassador will convey this to the Norwegian authorities, Swaraj added.

Norways Child Welfare Department on December 13 picked up Aryan from his kindergarten school and took him into custody. Norwegian authorities alleged that Aryan was beaten up by his parents. This was the third instance in Norway when a child was separated from their Indian parents.