Indian film censor asked to beep ‘Gujarat’ ,’cow’ and ‘Hindutva’, from Amartya Sen documentary film

New Delhi,July12: The film censor put brakes on approval of a documentary on India by Nobel laureate by Amartya Sen by beeping out words like ‘Gujarat’ ,’cow’ and ‘Hindutva’ in the film.The film would not be relesed in India if these words resounded in the documentary .Suman Ghosh was told The Argumentative Indian, the documentary which was screened at the CBFC office in Esplanade on Tuesday, could only be released with a UA certificate if he agreed to beep out the words, the newspaper said.

On Wednesday, Sen refused to comment on the controversy.

“Since I am the subject of this documentary film, I should not pass any comment. It is the director, or other people, who can react. I should not speak on this matter,” he told a Bengali television channel.

A member of the board refused to comment when asked about the objections, the newspaper said.

Ghosh, who teaches economics at Miami in the United States, is yet to decide on his next course of action.