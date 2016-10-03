Indian flights to the Middle East and Europe would be delayed due to route change as Pak imposes restrictions

New Delhi, October 3: After India conducted surgical strikes in PoK across the Line of Control as a pay back mission to the Uri terror attacks, commercial flights from India would have to face certain restrictions in Pakistani airspace.

Now India has to reroute flights to the US, Europe and the Gulf as Pakistan banned low-level flying over its airspace.

A NOTAM (note to airmen) was issued by Pakistani aviation authorities. It says that all flights flying and crossing over Lahore shall keep 29,000 feet height above Lahore, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The restrictions as NOTAM says stance for the whole month of October. eports said that lower level of airspace or flight levels have been reserved for Pakistani fighter aircraft. This means that Indian flights will have to opt for longer and safer routes which can delay flights, a DGCA official was quoted as saying.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the only airline that operates between India and Pakistan, but Indian flights to the Gulf, Far East, Middle East and Europe often fly over the neighbouring country.