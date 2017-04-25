Indian footballer Subrata Paul failed the dope test by NADA

New Delhi,April25: In a shocking development, the infamous doping issue has erupted in India football. Not only in cricket, athletes, boxing, now Indian football is mar by the doping case.

India’s ace footballer Subrata Paul failed the dope test conducted by National Anti-Doping agency (NADA). The incident brought disgrace to the Indian football fraternity.

Paul was tested in Mumbai ahead of match against Cambodia which preceded the 2019 Asian Cup qualifier away to Myanmar on March 28.

It’s a huge blow to the Indian side as they are looking for the Asia cup qualifiers.

According to NADA, Paul’s sample A has been tested positive for a banned substance and will decide soon if he has to submit his sample B for testing also.

However, Paul is yet to be suspended by the All India Football Federation. As per the rules of the world body, a player has to be suspend by the within a week , if he or she tested positive.

He is one of the highest paid Indian footballers and made 60 appearances for the national team since making his debut in 2007.

The goalie was also conferred with the Arjuna award last year.