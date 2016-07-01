Indian gazelles falling prey to stray dogs in Jodhpur ,Rajasthan

Jodhpur, July 1: The Indian gazelles in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city are increasingly falling prey to stray dogs, said rescue centre officials.

The rate of casualty is especially high during rains because the gazelles find it difficult to walk or run due to their hooves.

At least 16 gazelles suffered injuries in dog attacks after heavy rains lashed Jodhpur on Monday.

“Like every year, this year too, the number of injured gazelles has increased. Yesterday, we received 16 injured gazelles whose treatment is under way. Our vans will bring in three to four more injured gazelles. During the monsoons, gazelles cannot run swiftly, so the dogs attack them,” said veterinary doctor, rescue centre, Shravan Singh.

Gazelle is the state animal of Rajasthan. According to reports, there are a thousand cases annually of dogs attacking and killing gazelles in the state. Against this, poaching cases are only one third of that number.

Many gazelles die after locals fail to rush them to the rescue centre on time.

