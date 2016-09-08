Indian government launches DigiLocker mobile app, beware there are too many imitation apps 

New Delhi, September 8: The only problem is that scammers are already out to exploit the service and the Android Play store, from where people can download the DigiLocker app, is full of fakes. Considering the fact that the service can be — and would be — used for storing sensitive documents, these fake apps are a big security risk, reports indiatoday.in.

When a user searches for the DigiLocker in the Android Play store, the top app is the genuine one. It has been downloaded by over 1 lakh. But then on the result page, there are other apps too, some of which even use PM Narendra Modi’s photo and Indian’s national emblem. Interestingly almost all of these fake apps, some have been downloaded by thousands of users, claim that they are apps from the Indian government.

The problem, although may seem with the Indian government, is actually with Google’s Android Play store, which allows anyone to publish an app without properly checking if the app is genuine or not. But at the same time, it can be said that the Indian government too should have done its due diligence and should have taken the status of Top Developer from Google, which would have allowed it to distinguish its app in a better way in the Play store search results.

For now, if you are downloading the DigiLocker app, we suggest you download the one that is made by “MeitY, Government of India”. This is the only app that has been linked to the official DigiLocker page. All others are pretenders, or worse, a part of a scam.

Wednesday, Indian government’s cloud storage service called DigiLocker, which residents will be able to use to store all their government documents in digital format, went live. The implications of the service are big. It may help people get around and get government services without submitting photocopies of documents. In fact, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that if people have their driving licence in the DigiLocker, they won’t have to carry in their pockets while they are on the road driving a vehicle.