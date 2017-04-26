Indian HC Gautam Bambawale to meet Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry over Jadhav issue

New Delhi, April 26: Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale will today meet Pakistan Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry to repeat interest for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been granted capital punishment by the Islamabad military court.

The Pakistan Army had before precluded consular access to Jadhav, saying he is not qualified for it according to the laws. “Kulbhushan is not qualified for consular get to nor will be allowed consular get to,” said Pakistan Armed Forces representative Major General Asif Ghafoor. He charged that Jadhav, gotten on hostile to state exercises, was trialled under court military.

“This was absolutely a demonstration by the Army to which the Army as a foundation said we won’t trade off on his sentence,” he said. Significant General Ghafoor said Jadhav’s capital punishment process will push forward according to the law, including it will go in the applet court and the armed force should sit tight for the decision. Stating that Jadhav was sentenced on unquestionable proof, Major General Ghafoor said the Pakistan Army will shield their case with all assets in light of the obvious confirmation if addressed on any of the discussion.

The Pakistan Army had before said there will be ‘no bargain’ on the issue of capital punishment granted to Jadhav. Jadhav was granted capital punishment on April 10 in a remarkable choice that started a conciliatory spat between the two antagonistic neighbours Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had before cautioned Islamabad that it gambled harming reciprocal ties with New Delhi in the event that it proceeded with the execution of Jadhav. Jadhav was captured in March a year ago in the anxious Balochistan area and blamed for being a Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) specialist. India has, nonetheless, so far completely denied such charges. (ANI)